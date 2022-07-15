

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Segway Powersports has recalled about 1,100 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility Terrain Vehicles due to a fire hazard.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the cockpit rear panel between the seats and the cargo bed can overheat and melt the plastic, posing a fire hazard.



The company said it has received 10 reports of incidents including seven incidents involving fire and three incidents with overheating. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves model year 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs). These vehicles were sold in various colors including white, black, gray and camo.



The product were sold at Segway Powersports authorized dealers from November 2021 through May 2022 for between $14,400 and $16,700.



The company has asked its customers to should immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and bring the vehicles to an authorized Segway Powersports dealer for a free repair, which includes installation of larger and additional heat shields.







