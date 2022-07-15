Anzeige
Freitag, 15.07.2022
15.07.2022 | 23:08
USA Medical Supply, Inc. Opens up Scrubs & Uniforms Division for Healthcare Workers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / USA Medical Supply, Inc a durable Medical Equipment, Mobility, & now a Scrubs & Uniforms retailer and provider, announced that it has opened up a Scrubs & Uniforms Division to fulfill the needs of Healthcare Workers in Western Massachusetts & Hartford County Connecticut. USA Medical Supply will be offering for sale some of the biggest names in the Scrubs & Uniforms business. Those brands include Wonderwink, Carhartt, Barco, Grey's Anatomy, Healing Hands, White Cross, Med Couture, Landau, etc. USA Medical Supply has over 6500 sq Ft of retail space, two large dressing rooms, and a handicap accessible bathroom for convenience. Healthcare Workers that show their Work ID will get an extra 20% off regular pricing. "We wanted to give back to the Healthcare Community here in Western, Massachusetts by offering them a huge selection of scrubs and uniforms. The 20% goes a long way for many people in this economic environment. The discount will be applied to your purchase with a valid work ID from a healthcare provider such as(Baystate Health Systems, Trinity Health, Mercy, Sisters of Providence, Holyoke Health, Hartford Hospital, or any other New England Healthcare Facility, we will honor that 20% with your Work ID. My company and I appreciate everything that the Healthcare Community does day in and day out. You are the real heroes!" said Richard Spafford, President of USA Medical Supply. To meet with growing demand, USA Medical Supply plans on opening on Saturday's starting in September 2022.

USA Medical Supply, Friday, July 15, 2022, Press release picture

About USA Medical Supply, Inc:

USA Medical Supply is a Durable Medical Equipment, Mobility, & Uniforms Provider located in West Springfield, Massachusetts that was founded in 2014.

USA Medical Supply, Inc
1779 Riverdale St
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413)733-7843
https://www.facebook.com/usamedicalsupply

Media Contact:

Natalia Sinigur
info@usamedicalsupply.com

SOURCE: USA Medical Supply



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708787/USA-Medical-Supply-Inc-Opens-up-Scrubs-Uniforms-Division-for-Healthcare-Workers

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
