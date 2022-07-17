Kapsch TrafficCom: The Swedish Transport Administration Trafikverket has assigned Kapsch TrafficCom to build a new Multi-Lane Free-Flow system in Gothenburg, Sweden. The systems scheme covers a complex city area passed through by approximately 150 million vehicles each year. In terms of tolling stations and charging points, the Swedish project ranks among the biggest urban congestion charging projects in the world. The new Multi-Lane Free-Flow System allows vehicles to be identified automatically at the free-flow tolling stations, under any traffic and climatic conditions. The information captured is transmitted to the back-office of the Swedish Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen) for processing and invoicing taxation decisions to the vehicle owners. The scheme generates approximately ...

