Montag, 18.07.2022
1.600%-Rallye in diesem Markt? Gab es! Gibt es nochmal? - Vielleicht seltene Kaufchance…
18.07.2022 | 05:05
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI to Supply 8 MQ-9A Extended Range UAS for USMC

New Marine Corps UAS Will Be Rapidly Deployed to Meet Customer Needs

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) was awarded a contract for eight MQ-9A Extended Range (ER) Unmanned Aircraft Systems as part of the ARES Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract on May 27, 2022. GA-ASI anticipates awards later this year for Ground Control Systems (GCS), spares, and Ground Support Equipment as part of the first increment of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Program of Record.

GA-ASI will begin first delivery of aircraft and support equipment this winter to facilitate the fleet standup in late summer 2023 for U.S. Marine Corps' (USMC) Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3 located at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. As part of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 efforts, VMU-3 will operate these MQ-9A ERs with their unique sensors and network capabilities to support training for the Marine Littoral Regiment.

"We look forward to rapid deployment of these MQ-9A ERs for our USMC customer," said GA-ASI Vice President of DoD Strategic Development, Patrick Shortsleeve. "This capability will be a key ISR contributor for the Marine Air Ground Task Force - and ultimately for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command - as we pace ourselves to outmaneuver our adversaries."

The MQ-9A Extended Range (ER) is designed with field-retrofittable capabilities such as wing-borne fuel pods and reinforced landing gear that extends the aircraft's endurance to more than 30 hours, while further increasing its operational flexibility. It provides long-endurance, persistent surveillance capabilities, with Full-Motion Video and Synthetic Aperture Radar/Moving Target Indicator/Maritime Mode Radar. An extremely reliable aircraft, MQ-9A ER is equipped with a fault-tolerant flight control system and triple redundant avionics system architecture. It is engineered to meet and exceed manned aircraft reliability standards.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc..

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

# # #

GA-ASI Media Relations
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
+1

