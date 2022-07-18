Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
1.600%-Rallye in diesem Markt? Gab es! Gibt es nochmal? - Vielleicht seltene Kaufchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
15.07.22
20:51 Uhr
2,402 Euro
-0,028
-1,15 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4282,46407:47
2,4722,53207:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2022 | 07:05
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA: Resignation of board member

(Oslo, 18 July 2022) Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus" or "the Company") today announces that Jannicke Hilland has stepped down as member of the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Hilland has seen a need to limit her number of board memberships due to the overall workload.

Ms. Hilland's extensive knowledge of the renewable energy sector has been highly valuable to Hexagon Purus, and the Company has greatly appreciated her contributions.

"It has been a great pleasure to be a part of the Hexagon Purus Board of Directors, and to support the Company's leading market position in the zero-emission mobility market, and I am confident in the Company's continued success", says Ms. Hilland.

Hexagon Purus will commence the process of nominating a successor.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.comand follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


HEXAGON PURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.