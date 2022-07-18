Anzeige
Montag, 18.07.2022
PR Newswire
18.07.2022 | 08:04
EPRO Advance Technology Limited: CRUCIAL BREAKTHROUGH IN HYDROGEN ENERGY GENERATION, STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION ANNOUNCED

HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable energy company - EPRO Advance Technology (EAT) - has today announced a breakthrough in green hydrogen energy generation and energy storage, revealing what is believed to be the easiest and lowest cost way to deliver hydrogen that the world has seen.