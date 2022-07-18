Interest and investment in heat pumps have surged in Europe, but in Australia the technology has struggled to find a serious foothold. Despite the potential, dodgy technology suppliers and schemes gone awry have left a bad taste in Australia's mouth, CEO Jarrod Leak tells pv magazine AustraliaFrom pv magazine Australia Like refrigerators, heat pumps use electricity to move heat from cool spaces or warm spaces, either making those spaces even warmer or cooler depending on the desired results. The technology - which is by no means novel - has received renewed attention across Europe and places ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...