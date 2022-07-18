Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 29/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-07-18 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2022 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04024C LTGNB04024C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Additional RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2022 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2022 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2022 UAB "Orkela" ORKL060025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.07.2022 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2022 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
