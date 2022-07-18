Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.090 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.927 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.082     GBP0.918 
 
                                    GBP0.922461 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086893

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,862,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
27        1.086         XDUB      10:38:01      00060058636TRLO0 
250       1.086         XDUB      10:54:15      00060059160TRLO0 
10400      1.088         XDUB      11:11:23      00060059856TRLO0 
4851       1.086         XDUB      11:11:23      00060059863TRLO0 
1664       1.086         XDUB      11:11:23      00060059862TRLO0 
408       1.086         XDUB      11:11:23      00060059861TRLO0 
2500       1.088         XDUB      12:13:03      00060061811TRLO0 
5500       1.086         XDUB      12:22:05      00060062142TRLO0 
197       1.086         XDUB      12:30:18      00060062400TRLO0 
1836       1.082         XDUB      13:57:35      00060065054TRLO0 
1600       1.088         XDUB      14:30:15      00060066294TRLO0 
2500       1.088         XDUB      14:30:15      00060066293TRLO0 
1700       1.088         XDUB      14:33:32      00060066571TRLO0 
2500       1.088         XDUB      14:33:32      00060066570TRLO0 
4299       1.082         XDUB      14:56:25      00060068354TRLO0 
46        1.082         XDUB      14:56:25      00060068353TRLO0 
5945       1.088         XDUB      15:45:51      00060070654TRLO0 
977       1.090         XDUB      16:08:00      00060071740TRLO0 
2800       1.090         XDUB      16:08:00      00060071739TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2143       92.10         XLON      11:11:23      00060059859TRLO0 
2102       92.10         XLON      11:11:23      00060059858TRLO0 
33        92.10         XLON      11:11:23      00060059857TRLO0 
3000       92.10         XLON      11:11:23      00060059860TRLO0 
146       92.20         XLON      12:30:21      00060062405TRLO0 
3572       92.20         XLON      12:30:21      00060062406TRLO0 
3940       91.80         XLON      13:30:06      00060064080TRLO0 
4101       92.40         XLON      14:45:12      00060067548TRLO0 
3450       92.60         XLON      15:39:28      00060070376TRLO0 
2513       92.70         XLON      16:19:06      00060072297TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  175186 
EQS News ID:  1399331 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

