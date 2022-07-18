Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Xion Global Token (XGT) on July 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XGT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 19, 2022.





The Xion Global Token (XGT) operates as the core utility token throughout the Xion ecosystem. Primarily used as a staking, payments, loyalty and rewards token within both Xion Global, a Web3 payments gateway and Xion Finance, a DEX aggregator, staking, governance and multi-chain launchpad protocol. Xion's projects deliver fundamental utility to DeFi and Web3 payments.

Introducing the Xion Ecosystem

Xion Global - Web3 Payments Infrastructure

Xion Global is a multi-chain Web3 crypto payments gateway. Making it easy to accept and send crypto payments, reward customers with cash back and build loyalty. Xion's payment and rewards solution is the first of its kind, offering endless payment opportunities for a wide range of businesses from SMEs to global corporations.

Xion Global merchants and consumers bypass the cumbersome wallet on-ramp process with a seamless Web2 to Web3 onboarding process which makes it as simple as entering an email which automatically generates a non-custodial wallet.

Retailers that sign up can simply add two lines of code to their website/DApp and immediately start accepting multiple cryptocurrencies for payments. There are no burdensome KYC processes, no middlemen and no chargebacks. Blogs, apps and online stores can be activated with the click of a button working with any and all existing platforms, making the use of Xion Global seamless.

Xion Global's customer dashboard also facilitates the management of customer records and transactional history allowing for easy user management and reconciliation of transactions.

Cryptocurrency payments happen instantly, creating new ways of developing customer relationships through membership, loyalty programs and crypto economic financial incentives. This gives merchants and customer's new ways to interact and engage with their favorite brands and products.

Xion Finance - DEX Aggregator, Staking, Governance and Launchpad Protocol

The Xion ecosystem includes Xion Finance, a DeFi protocol that provides a seamless and user-friendly cross-chain DEX aggregator and launchpad. Benefiting XGT owners with low cost swaps, attractive liquidity mining, investing, lending and increased purchasing power.

Xion Finance removes the manual process of investing into initial DEX offerings (IDOs) through effortless subscription plans. Utilizing one of four monthly IDO plans, investors' allocations are automatically split into the top tier metaverse and gaming IDOs on a monthly basis.

Xion Finance will be expanding their DeFi infrastructure across multiple blockchain networks to support their highly anticipated V2 platform.

Included in the new V2 platform release is a 1:1 swap solution that will enable users to perform zero slippage transfers, eliminating the hidden costs associated with AMMs making it easier to bridge assets between chains, backed by Xion's native XGT token.

Xion Finance is a promising DeFi protocol with a unique cross chain system and innovative Web3 environment for global crypto users. Xion encourages intuitive investing solutions via their multi-purpose applications and much more.

About XGT Token

The native digital cryptographically-secure token of Xion, Xion Global Token (XGT) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol of Xion's ecosystem, it's designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token.

The goal of introducing XGT is to provide a convenient, secure, low cost mode of payments, staking, loyalty and rewards between participants who interact within the Xion ecosystem.

XGT is also one of the first real cross-chain tokens, making use of the Ethereum mainnet, BSC and Gnosis chain simultaneously. The traditional token functionalities (buy, sell, transfer) and platform-specific functionalities in the Xion protocol are currently implemented on the Gnosis chain in order to save gas fees and allow a smooth UX.

The total supply of XGT is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 0.625% is provided for seed, 0.215% is provided for private sale, 0.14% is provided for whitelisted public sale, 5% is provided for exchanges and market making, 15% is allocated to founders, 15% is allocated to the team and advisors, 19.02% is provided for Xion reserve and the remaining 45% is provided for issue reserve, including airdrops, staking, farming, and cashback rewards.

The XGT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 19, 2022, investors who are interested in Xion can easily buy and sell XGT tokens on LBank Exchange on Tuesday and onward.

