Astorg and Amulet Capital Partners ("Amulet") today announced that they have completed the previously announced transaction whereby Astorg has acquired OPEN Health, a leading global provider of scientific communications and market access services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Established in 2011 and with more than 1,000 employees in 15 locations and six countries, OPEN Health leverages its extensive scientific knowledge and relentless focus on quality to deliver best-in-class scientific communications, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and market access services for more than 170 life sciences customers. OPEN Health's existing management team will continue to lead the organization, building on a strong track-record of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

"The past three and a half years have been the most successful, exciting years in our company's history, and we are appreciative of the support and partnership Amulet has provided over the course of our relationship," said Rob Barker, CEO of OPEN Health. "We are eager to work with the Astorg team as we continue expanding our capabilities and product offerings to deliver best-in-class scientific communication services to our customers."

"We are thrilled to officially welcome OPEN Health to the Astorg family and look forward to working with Rob and his talented team in continuing to build a global leader in the medical affairs and market access space," said Judith Charpentier, Partner and Head of Healthcare at Astorg. "OPEN Health's industry-leading expertise is only becoming more important for today's pharmaceutical products, and we see a number of opportunities to further support the company's diverse and growing customer base."

"Our investment in OPEN Health embodies Amulet's comprehensive value creation approach: we partner with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading businesses in the most attractive subsectors of healthcare," said Ramsey Frank, President and Managing Partner of Amulet. "We are pleased to complete this transaction and are confident OPEN Health will continue to experience continued growth and success in partnership with Astorg."

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. We are united as one flexible organization, harnessing the power of the collective to solve complex challenges. For more information on OPEN Health, please visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

About Astorg

Astorg is a European private equity firm with over €17 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth plans. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, technology, business services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan and Luxembourg.

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. For additional information please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

Contacts:

Press

OPEN Health

Candice Subero

candicesubero@openhealthgroup.com

Astorg

Stéphanie Tabouis

Publicis Consultants

+33 6 03 84 05 03

stephanie.tabouis@publicisconsultants.com

Amulet

Jon Keehner Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449