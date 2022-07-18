

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced it has submitted a marketing authorization application or MAA to the European Medicines Agency for atogepant for the prophylaxis of migraine in adult patients who have at least four migraine days per month.



The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP will review the atogepant MAA, and will issue an opinion that will be valid for all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Lichtenstein, Northern Ireland and Norway.



The submission is based on two pivotal Phase 3 ADVANCE and PROGRESS studies evaluating the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of atogepant in adult patients with episodic and chronic migraine.



Migraine is a complex neurological disease, and is highly prevalent, affecting more than 1 billion people worldwide.



If approved, atogepant would be the first daily oral calcitonin gene-related peptide or CGRP receptor antagonist for the prophylaxis of migraine for adult patients in Europe. And, AbbVie would become the only company with a portfolio of medicines to offer two treatments for chronic migraine, one oral and one injectable



In both, the Phase 3 PROGRESS and Phase 3 ADVANCE studies, all doses were well tolerated, and the overall safety profiles were consistent with safety findings observed in previous studies for the prophylaxis of episodic migraine and chronic migraine populations. The most common adverse events were constipation and nausea.



