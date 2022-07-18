EXPLORA I, Explora Journeys' first ship, will benefit from SES's world-leading connectivity service that aligns with Explora Journeys' long-held ambition to redefine luxury ocean travel

SES, the world's leading content connectivity satellite service provider, today announced that it will be providing global connectivity services to Explora Journeys, debuting on EXPLORA IGuests and crew will benefit from SES's best-in-class low latency, highest available throughput and global Cruise mPOWERED connectivity service.

Explora Journeys, the new luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, is redefining the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning luxury travellers. The brand's aspiration is to create a unique 'Ocean State of Mind' by connecting guests with the sea, with themselves, and with like-minded people, while remarkable itineraries will blend renowned destinations with lesser-travelled ports, for a journey that inspires discovery in all its forms.

Today's announcement means that guests onboard the EXPLORA I will enjoy complementary, high-speed, reliable, and uninterrupted Wi-Fi, no matter how remote their location. Whether they are streaming their favourite content or sharing their onboard experience from any part of the ship. In addition, enhanced connectivity will improve crew welfare and training, employee performance, motivation, and retention.

This connectivity is delivered by SES's upcoming second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system O3b mPOWER which operates around 8,000km above earth's surface, and SES's geostationary (GEO) fleet of satellites ensuring seamless connectivity, wherever and whenever.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys commented, "High-speed, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity is no longer a 'nice to have', with demand for connectivity services at sea growing in tandem with the development of social media platforms. Today's guests simply expect seamless and uninterrupted connectivity comparable to on land as they want to share their experiences and stay online as much as possible. We are pleased to be able to offer this connectivity experience to our guests onboard Explora I thanks to SES's services."

Simon Maher, Vice President Global Sales, Cruise Maritime Services at SES, said, "It is incredibly exciting to be working with Explora Journeys whose innovative approach is setting new standards in ultra-luxury curated travel experiences at sea. Connectivity is one of the most important enablers for such travel experiences from both a guest and crew point of view. Our O3b mPOWER ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity is empowering a new experience that will revolutionise the ultra-luxury expedition maritime segment."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries almost 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is redefining ocean travel for a new generation of discerning explorers. With the first of four luxury ships scheduled to set sail in 2023, remarkable itineraries will blend renowned destinations with lesser-travelled ports for a journey that celebrates discovery. Whether on board or ashore, guests will reconnect with what matters most-themselves, their loved ones, and the world around them. With 461 oceanfront suites, every guest will enjoy sweeping sea views and a private terrace, while being spoilt for choice with nine distinct restaurants providing unrivalled variety at sea. Equipped with the latest in environmental-supporting and marine technologies, Explora Journeys will introduce a unique luxury travel experience for those who want to explore differently. To learn more about Explora Journeys, visit ExploraJourneys.com or follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

