Montag, 18.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
PR Newswire
18.07.2022
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Purchase of Own Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 15

15 July 2022

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company")
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 15 July 2022 the Company purchased 774,699 Ordinary Shares at a price of 76.55 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises:

388,027,453 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
18,837,966 Ordinary shares held in treasury
406,865,419 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 388,027,453 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

© 2022 PR Newswire
