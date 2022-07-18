Anzeige
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
18.07.22
08:38 Uhr
4,040 Euro
+0,060
+1,51 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
18.07.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 16

18 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 15 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 32,881
Weighted average purchase price paid: 342.8492 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 345 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 338 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,314,327 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,777,096, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 15 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
436338.00 08:19:3700060053744TRLO0LSE
1804341.00 08:48:4800060055333TRLO0LSE
185341.00 08:48:4800060055334TRLO0LSE
700341.00 08:48:4800060055335TRLO0LSE
1133341.00 08:48:4800060055336TRLO0LSE
370341.00 08:53:0800060055523TRLO0LSE
1437341.00 08:53:0800060055524TRLO0LSE
254341.00 09:01:1000060055852TRLO0LSE
425341.00 09:01:1000060055853TRLO0LSE
1071341.00 09:01:1000060055854TRLO0LSE
100342.50 10:00:0300060057656TRLO0LSE
1400342.50 10:00:0300060057657TRLO0LSE
470342.50 10:00:0300060057658TRLO0LSE
64342.50 10:16:4800060058136TRLO0LSE
877342.50 10:16:4800060058137TRLO0LSE
700342.50 10:16:4800060058138TRLO0LSE
300342.50 10:16:4800060058139TRLO0LSE
600341.50 10:16:4900060058140TRLO0LSE
1901342.00 10:50:2000060059005TRLO0LSE
201342.50 12:10:4800060061731TRLO0LSE
133342.50 12:10:4800060061732TRLO0LSE
1446342.00 12:10:4800060061733TRLO0LSE
450342.00 12:10:4800060061734TRLO0LSE
1046342.50 12:40:3700060062725TRLO0LSE
1070342.50 12:40:3700060062726TRLO0LSE
1377344.00 13:15:1900060063561TRLO0LSE
600344.00 13:15:1900060063562TRLO0LSE
64344.00 13:15:1900060063563TRLO0LSE
35344.00 13:15:1900060063564TRLO0LSE
1309344.00 13:16:4600060063594TRLO0LSE
570344.00 13:16:4600060063595TRLO0LSE
1795344.00 13:24:1000060063795TRLO0LSE
600345.00 13:29:0600060063981TRLO0LSE
1375344.50 13:30:0300060064014TRLO0LSE
657344.50 13:30:0300060064017TRLO0LSE
600344.50 13:30:0300060064018TRLO0LSE
1359344.50 13:30:0300060064019TRLO0LSE
2024344.50 13:43:0300060064546TRLO0LSE
447345.00 14:11:4300060065630TRLO0LSE
1400345.00 14:11:4300060065631TRLO0LSE
96345.00 14:11:4300060065632TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

