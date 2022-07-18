Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

18 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 15 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 32,881 Weighted average purchase price paid : 342.8492 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 345 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 338 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,314,327 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,777,096, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 15 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 436 338.00 08:19:37 00060053744TRLO0 LSE 1804 341.00 08:48:48 00060055333TRLO0 LSE 185 341.00 08:48:48 00060055334TRLO0 LSE 700 341.00 08:48:48 00060055335TRLO0 LSE 1133 341.00 08:48:48 00060055336TRLO0 LSE 370 341.00 08:53:08 00060055523TRLO0 LSE 1437 341.00 08:53:08 00060055524TRLO0 LSE 254 341.00 09:01:10 00060055852TRLO0 LSE 425 341.00 09:01:10 00060055853TRLO0 LSE 1071 341.00 09:01:10 00060055854TRLO0 LSE 100 342.50 10:00:03 00060057656TRLO0 LSE 1400 342.50 10:00:03 00060057657TRLO0 LSE 470 342.50 10:00:03 00060057658TRLO0 LSE 64 342.50 10:16:48 00060058136TRLO0 LSE 877 342.50 10:16:48 00060058137TRLO0 LSE 700 342.50 10:16:48 00060058138TRLO0 LSE 300 342.50 10:16:48 00060058139TRLO0 LSE 600 341.50 10:16:49 00060058140TRLO0 LSE 1901 342.00 10:50:20 00060059005TRLO0 LSE 201 342.50 12:10:48 00060061731TRLO0 LSE 133 342.50 12:10:48 00060061732TRLO0 LSE 1446 342.00 12:10:48 00060061733TRLO0 LSE 450 342.00 12:10:48 00060061734TRLO0 LSE 1046 342.50 12:40:37 00060062725TRLO0 LSE 1070 342.50 12:40:37 00060062726TRLO0 LSE 1377 344.00 13:15:19 00060063561TRLO0 LSE 600 344.00 13:15:19 00060063562TRLO0 LSE 64 344.00 13:15:19 00060063563TRLO0 LSE 35 344.00 13:15:19 00060063564TRLO0 LSE 1309 344.00 13:16:46 00060063594TRLO0 LSE 570 344.00 13:16:46 00060063595TRLO0 LSE 1795 344.00 13:24:10 00060063795TRLO0 LSE 600 345.00 13:29:06 00060063981TRLO0 LSE 1375 344.50 13:30:03 00060064014TRLO0 LSE 657 344.50 13:30:03 00060064017TRLO0 LSE 600 344.50 13:30:03 00060064018TRLO0 LSE 1359 344.50 13:30:03 00060064019TRLO0 LSE 2024 344.50 13:43:03 00060064546TRLO0 LSE 447 345.00 14:11:43 00060065630TRLO0 LSE 1400 345.00 14:11:43 00060065631TRLO0 LSE 96 345.00 14:11:43 00060065632TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

