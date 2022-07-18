On June 8, 2022, the EU passed the Prohibition of Fuel Vehicles Act, which will stop the sale of new fuel vehicles in the EU from 2035. The ban also includes hybrid vehicles. Europe is a strong advocate to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In recent years, it has firmly fulfilled its commitments to the Paris Agreement and led the green and low-carbon development of the economy. The passage of this bill also means that the EU is close to achieving zero-carbon emissions by 2045. The goal of neutralization is one step closer.

In the wave of energy conservation, emission reduction and carbon neutrality, low-carbon environmental protection has become the general trend in the world. Through the layout of new energy vehicles to balance energy conservation and environmental protection issues, Chery is one of the earliest companies in China to develop new energy vehicles. Since 1999,. Chery has formed a leading edge with four major vehicle platforms, five general subsystems and seven core technologies, and has built a complete new energy technology research and development system including vehicle integration, core technologies, and core component development capabilities. Motors and electronic control companies have their own core technologies, and its EQ1 model has become a leader in small-sized electric vehicles in China and around the globe. In order to actively respond to the EU's international environmental protection concept of carbon neutrality, OMODA new energy models equipped with Chery's core technology are expected to land in France. In the future, Chery will continue to devote itself to the research and development of new energy, energy conservation and environmental protection technologies. We have the ability and responsibility to take action on climate change and help build a sustainable society together.

