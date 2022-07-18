Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been selected by Airbus to provide custom electric actuation technology for the Main Deck Cargo Door on the future Airbus A350F freighter aircraft. The A350F, a variant of the Airbus A350, will be the first wide body freighter aircraft built with a majority of composite materials.

Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide Airbus with an electro-mechanical actuation solution that features rotary and linear actuators, alongside control and power electronics, to open, close, latch and lock the A350F's Main Deck Cargo Door. Curtiss-Wright's actuation solution includes a high-voltage DC architecture that minimizes weight, offers improved reliability over legacy systems, and incorporates health monitoring functions.

"Curtiss-Wright is very proud to have been selected to provide our critical electric actuation technology expertise in support of the new A350F freighter, as this contract represents our first electromechanical actuation contract award with Airbus and further expands the breadth of our leading-edge technologies to the commercial aerospace industry," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. "In addition, this program closely aligns with our strategy of helping our customers improve the functionality and reliability of their aircraft, including enhanced fuel efficiency, through the use of innovative electromechanical actuation systems."

Thanks to its latest-generation efficiency in terms of fuel burn, CO2 emissions and economics, the A350F is expected to be the only freighter aircraft capable of meeting the latest ICAO CO2 emissions requirements that come into effect in 2027.

The products covered by this agreement will be shipped to Airbus in different European facilities. Curtiss-Wright designs and manufactures its electric actuation products at its Shelby, N.C. and Stratford, Ontario facilities.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 7,800 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

