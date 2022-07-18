Enterome signs major strategic R&D collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop and commercialize new AllerMimics and EndoMimics immunotherapies for food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease

Enterome and Nestlé Health Science will co-develop Enterome's lead EndoMimics compound, EB1010, a potent local inducer of IL-10 targeting food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). EB1010 is due to enter clinical trials in 2023.

The collaboration will also create a pipeline of novel AllerMimics candidates that mimic food allergens to generate immune tolerance and identify new EndoMimics that reduce inflammation caused by food allergies

Enterome to receive €40 million upfront in cash and in equity from Nestlé Health Science and is also eligible to receive clinical and sales milestone payments for each licensed therapeutic candidate plus royalties on net sales. Enterome will be responsible for leading drug discovery activities and bear related costs up to IND.

The collaboration further validates Enterome's highly productive Mimicry platform that has already demonstrated clinical efficacy with the OncoMimics immunotherapy pipeline for cancer

PARIS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs based on its highly productive bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, today announces that it has signed a strategic R&D collaboration and license agreement with Nestlé Health Science targeting food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The aims for the collaboration are to:

successfully develop and commercialize Enterome's lead EndoMimics pipeline candidate EB1010. EB1010 is a potent local inducer of IL-10 designed to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with food allergies and IBD. EB1010, which is due to enter clinical trials in 2023, was discovered using Enterome's novel bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform. The same platform will also be used to identify and develop new EndoMimics as potential novel therapies for inflammation associated with food allergies.

identify and create a pipeline of novel AllerMimics (allergen immunotherapies for food allergies) using Enterome's Mimicry platform with an initial focus on peanut allergens as the basis for a novel class of immunotherapies that aims to suppress allergic reactions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Enterome will receive €40 million upfront in cash and in equity from Nestlé Health Science and is also eligible to receive clinical and sales milestone payments for each licensed therapeutic candidate plus royalties on net sales. Enterome will be responsible for leading drug discovery activities and bear related costs up to the investigational new drug (IND) application.

"We will generate new AllerMimics candidates using our highly productive Mimicry drug discovery platform, which has already allowed us to discover multiple first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates in a broad range of therapeutic areas. AllerMimicsare a truly novel class of specific antigens produced by the microbiome that are similar to food allergens, and work by helping the body's immune system tolerize to these specific allergens," said Dr. Christophe Bonny, Chief Scientific Officer of Enterome. "The collaboration will also allow us to progress the clinical development of EB1010, the first candidate originating from our EndoMimicspipeline. We believe that EB1010, administered orally as a pill, has the potential to prevent or diminish the intensity of allergic reactions in the gut. EB1010, which will also be evaluated in inflammatory bowel disease, will be applicable to many different types of food allergies, potentially in combination with selected AllerMimics."

Hans-Juergen Woerle, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Nestlé Health Science said, "Approximately 220 million people around the world live with food allergies, while seven million live with inflammatory bowel disease. Through this collaboration, we are aiming to develop novel therapies for these two disease areas with high unmet medical need. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Enterome on their unique microbiome drug discovery platform striving to develop first-in-class, high-quality treatment solutions that will help patients to live a healthier life."

"We are thrilled to sign this R&D agreement to develop a new pipeline of novel AllerMimics candidates as well as further develop and commercialize EB1010, our lead EndoMimics candidate, with Nestlé Health Science, a world leader in food allergies," said Pierre Belichard, CEO of Enterome. "The signing of this collaboration further highlights both the potential and growing interest in our Mimicry platformas a source of novel immunotherapies. This milestone is all the more exciting following recent clinical and immunological validation of the mode of action of EO2401, our first-in-class off-the-shelf OncoMimics immunotherapy for Glioblastoma and Adrenal carcinoma."

Enterome's Mimicry drug discovery platform is based on its unique ability to decode the interaction between the gut microbiome and the immune system. The Mimicry platform uses best-in-class biocomputational tools and bioassays to identify novel therapeutics for a broad range of indications from a proprietary database of 20+ million full-length gut microbiome peptides and proteins.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform allowing to uncover new biological insights from millions of gut bacteria proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome's potentially first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

Enterome is presently advancing two pipelines of drug candidates, OncoMimics and EndoMimics, which have the potential to address cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, respectively:

OncoMimics peptides, a pipeline of therapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead candidate EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. A second OncoMimics candidate, EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Clinical proof-of-concept data are expected in H1 2023. EO2040 is a new immune therapy based on FOXM1 & BIRC5 mimics and will start a Phase 2 trial in Q3 2022 in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease. EO4010 is in development for third-line colorectal cancer and targeted to enter clinical trials in 2023.





EndoMimics peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines for the treatment of immune diseases. EB1010, the lead candidate, is a potent local inducer of IL-10 designed to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with IBD. EB1010 is expected to enter the clinic in 2023. EndoMimics pipeline and EB1010 is being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science.

Enterome employs 65 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €116 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com