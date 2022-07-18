Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 15
[18.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,437,000.00
|EUR
|0
|111,465,652.78
|8.9624
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|911,058.62
|90.3828
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,459,303.20
|97.2954
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|146,592.00
|USD
|0
|16,263,191.50
|110.9419
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|80,329.00
|GBP
|0
|8,882,295.52
|110.574
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|298,681.00
|EUR
|0
|32,474,365.06
|108.7259
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,279.00
|CHF
|0
|5,835,259.58
|103.6845
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,967,000.00
|EUR
|0
|69,283,927.43
|8.6964
