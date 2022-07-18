

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British science and chemicals company Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L) announced Monday that it is building an 80 million pounds gigafactory at its existing site in Royston, UK, to scale up the manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell components. The investment is backed by the U.K. Government.



Initially, the gigafactory will be capable of manufacturing 3GW of proton exchange membrane or PEM fuel cell components annually for hydrogen vehicles. It is supported by the UK Government through the Automotive Transformation Fund or ATF.



The investment is expected to safeguard highly skilled manufacturing jobs in the UK. The site is expected to be in operation by H1, 2024.



The new facility is in line with the company's earlier announced strategy, targeting more than 200 million pounds sales in Hydrogen Technologies by end of 2025.



Liam Condon, Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey said, 'Decarbonising freight transportation is critical to help societies and industries meet their ambitious net zero emission targets - fuel cells will be a crucial part of the energy transition.'







