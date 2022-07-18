UK high street retailer Marks Spencer has extended its agreement with Flooid for the provision of store point-of-sale and unified commerce platform basket services for up to another five years.

Flooid (formerly PCMS Group), agreed with Marks Spencer in 2007 to supply software to run point-of-sale and self-checkouts across the M&S store estate, and will now extend this to include access to its unified commerce basket services platform, which empowers retailers to build omnichannel experiences in house or with other partners.

Paul Airey, Head of Technology Digital at Marks Spencer, said: "We originally selected PCMS to replace our ageing software in all our store formats. The world has changed a great deal since this time, and our solutions need to wholeheartedly support the growth of our omnichannel offering. We need to be able to serve customers however they want to shop, so we're delighted that Flooid will enable us to grow our omnichannel capabilities using its basket services. This enables us to launch new formats like consumer mobile and self-service kiosks quickly while allowing us to create and build our own experiences on top of the Flooid platform."

Martyn Osborne, CEO EMEA for Flooid, said: "I'm delighted to be extending our strong relationship with Marks Spencer, developed over many years. Marks Spencer is one of consumers' favourite retail brands and we're excited to be able to support its changing business formats and ambition for change and growth by supplying our current and future innovations over the next several years."

About Marks Spencer

Marks and Spencer Group plc is a major British multinational retailer with headquarters in Paddington, London, England, that specialises in selling clothing, beauty, home and food products.

About Flooid

Flooid is a market-leading unified commerce platform that enables retail and hospitality brands to sell to customers flexibly and consistently, wherever they are and however they choose to shop. Our solutions enable retailers to select the right mix of services and tech partners to facilitate the selling journey that's right for every customer.

