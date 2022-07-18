

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (HICL.L), a British investment firm, said on Monday that has inked a deal to acquire a 40 percent equity interest in Aotearoa Towers Limited or TowerCo, a passive mobile tower infrastructure owner, from Vodafone New Zealand Limited.



InfraRed Capital Partners Limited is investing on behalf of HICL in the proposed transaction.



The move is aimed at creating New Zealand's largest independent tower company, with 1,484 wholly owned towers covering 98 percent of the country's population.



'The Transaction is expected to be accretive to several of HICL's key portfolio metrics, particularly asset life due to the perpetual nature of the asset, and inflation correlation, which is materially in excess of HICL's portfolio average,' the acquirer said in a statement.



With this transaction, expected to be closed in the second half, TowerCo will represent around 7 percent of the HICL's portfolio value.



The UK-based firm said that it will fund the acquisition through the proceeds of its recently completed capital raise and existing credit facilities.







