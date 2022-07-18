Anzeige
Montag, 18.07.2022
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
18.07.2022 | 09:53
Statkraft AS: Release of second quarter results 2022

Statkraft discloses the second quarter results 2022 on Thursday 21 July 2022 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

The material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com/irand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Live webcast
09:00 a.m. CEST: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com.

The presentation will be held in English and is open for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft's head office, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com


