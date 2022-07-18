Denton, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - The Autoimmune Revolution is introducing a trauma course, "Illuminating Darkness & Transforming Traumatic Pain," aimed at resolving trauma-related issues, especially in women. This self-guided trauma healing course comprises 12 modules, each dissecting one specific aspect of trauma and providing a strategy to heal it. The course includes a range of learning materials, including video lectures from the founder, Justin Janoska, totaling more than eight hours of time duration.







Illuminating Darkness adopts a unique approach to healing trauma and other issues that come with it by integrating the self. Its healing process doesn't only rely on heavy medications, as is the tradition nowadays. Instead, it offers a holistic model to root out grief, unworthiness, low self-worth, and other unhelpful patterns and addictions that lead to more menacing health outcomes like an autoimmune disease.

Founder of the company and course lead, Justin Janoska, believes that autoimmune diseases are spiraling today because, first, they aren't seriously addressed. Second, even if an autoimmune disease gets the attention of physicians somehow, they attempt to heal it with quick fix protocols and tons of medication rather than addressing the root cause, which, more times than not, hinges on chronic stress and coping mechanisms, and years-old trauma.

Against this backdrop, the Illuminating Darkness course provides an effective alternative to "getting rid of" trauma. It teaches how unburdening from trauma and moving forward in life is more about integration than elimination.

Apart from those mentioned earlier, the other course offerings entail year-long access to the membership portal, weekly assignments and reflections to support the healing process, downloadable meditation recordings, access to a private Facebook group, and exclusive live training.

Interested people can sign up for the course here by filling out the information form. The Autoimmune Revolution claims a full refund if course-takers are unable to see results within 14 days.

About The Autoimmune Revolution

The Autoimmune Revolution is a company dedicated to helping revolutionize the way autoimmune disease and trauma are treated. Founded by clinician Justin Janoska, the company offers an alternative treatment for women to address mental stress, trauma, depression, and other mental illnesses that cause autoimmune disease. With advanced guided and comprehensive training and workshops, the company has treated many of its clients suffering from Hashimoto's, Psoriasis, Lupus, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, PCOS, Infertility, Anxiety, Eating Disorders, and Trauma.

