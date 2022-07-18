DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 15/07/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.8727
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1448060
CODE: SRHE
ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE Sequence No.: 175319 EQS News ID: 1399725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 18, 2022 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)