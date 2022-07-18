Leading ad operations platform gearing up to upscale global operations by showcasing its product at a large-scale trade show in London

Adriel, an all-in-one digital marketing solution with a proven track record of managing paid advertising campaigns for thousands of businesses and agencies, is joining a list of more than 300 MarTech providers at this year's Technology for Marketing expo. The two-day event is set to kick off on September 28 at Excel London.

"We're thrilled to spearhead one of the most accredited networking fairs alongside highly respected peers in the field," said co-founder and CEO Sophie Eom. "What's even more exhilarating is that this will give us the chance to meet fellow industry professionals and discuss how leveraging analytics and automation can power their marketing efforts and drive growth."

In an increasingly digital ecosystem, organizations must embrace innovation to achieve operational excellence. Adriel and featuring vendors are committed to helping businesses implement a tech-driven approach to stay ahead of the steep marketing curve.

Adriel is an intuitive plug-and-play platform that enables marketers to connect, manage, and optimize an unlimited number of digital advertising accounts in a central workspace. Since its launch in 2019, Adriel has helped over 6,000 enterprises maximize ROI while minimizing risks on nearly 32,000 campaigns across more than 600 channels, including Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

Visit https://adriel.com to learn more. For event details, visit https://www.technologyformarketing.co.uk/welcome.

About Adriel

About Technology for Marketing

Technology for Marketing is the UK's only trade fair dedicated to MarTech. The event offers an opportunity to connect with over 300 leading suppliers in the industry that deliver services and solutions critical to business strategy. More than 10,000 brands, retailers, agencies, media owners, and tech providers participate in a 2-day program consisting of one-on-one meetings, multi-track conferences, and networking.

