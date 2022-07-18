Anzeige
18.07.2022
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 15

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55)

Date: 18 July 2022

Name of applicant:BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From:16 January 2022To:15 July 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:832,310
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:832,310

Name of contact:Caroline Driscoll
Telephone number of contact:020 7743 2427
