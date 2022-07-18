Rockwall, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Texas-based renowned roofing company, G.O.A.T. Roofing, merges with expert Paintless Dent Repair business in the same location, G.O.A.T. PDR, to build a singular corporation, G.O.A.T Home & Auto in Rockwall, Texas.

G.O.A.T. Roofing is a family-owned organization in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas which has been in the roofing business for over 50 years and offers roof installation and repair services for both residential and commercial requirements. Their child company G.O.A.T. PDR has been active for over 20 years and specializes in repair work for hail damage, door dings, and small collisions of vehicles. They offer body repair, hail repair, and auto painting as services. The family is combining the two businesses to rebrand themselves as G.O.A.T. Home & Auto and starting anew in Rockwall, Texas. They will have all the same trained and certified technicians and will take care of all roofing and PDR requirements from under one umbrella.

About G.O.A.T. Roofing:

G.O.A.T. Roofing is a woman and veteran-owned roofing business based out of Dallas Fort Worth, Texas with true trade craftsmen on staff. G.O.A.T. Roofing has a combined experience of more than 50 years in the business and works on all roofing projects, big or little, domestic or industrial. They offer a range of services such as new roof installation, roof repair, roof inspection, fencing, skylight installation & repair, re-roofing or re-covering, leak repair, and many more.

About G.O.A.T Paintless Dent & Repair:

G.O.A.T. Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) is a recognized auto dent repair firm in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas focusing on automobiles with hail damage. Their skilled technicians employ a paintless dent repair procedure to return cars to full working order. They use the latest methods, tools, training, and ecologically sound approaches to deliver said paintless dent removal and hail damage repair. They also collaborate with local contractors for any supplementary work required or desired.

Media Contact

