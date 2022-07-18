DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 142.9281
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131380
CODE: MFDD LN
ISIN: LU0908501132
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 175355 EQS News ID: 1399861 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399861&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 18, 2022 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)