Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.0757
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 139399400
CODE: LCWL LN
ISIN: LU1781541179
ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN
