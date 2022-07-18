The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2022-07-18: ISIN code LT0000650053 --------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB04024C --------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB04024C --------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2022-07-20 --------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-04-17 --------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR --------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 --------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,4 --------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 1,370 --------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 1,440 --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 1,550 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 135 450 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 8 000 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 100 000 000,00 --------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 98 324 893,12 --------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.