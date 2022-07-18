Anzeige
Montag, 18.07.2022
18.07.22
08:12 Uhr
1,904 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2022 | 11:17
Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2022-07-18) The primary insider Gro Brækken, board member of Kitron ASA, has today acquired 1,000 shares at a price of NOK 19.56.

Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • GB KRT 1500 2022 07 18 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/607eb58b-73b4-49e2-b44e-0643b8534ef6)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
