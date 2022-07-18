In the US, Volkswagen partners with Tesla cofounder's company Redwood Materials to recycle EV batteries; in Germany, Volkswagen launches renewables-powered fast-charging EV park with second-life batteries; and Polestar, Mercedes and BMW release fresh sales figures.The adoption of EV in the US is picking up pace as gasoline prices soar to record levels. According to a national survey by the American Automobile Association (AAA), a quarter of Americans surveyed say they will buy an EV as their next automobile, with millennials most eager to go electric. Of those looking to buy a plug-in vehicle, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...