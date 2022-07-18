Anzeige
Montag, 18.07.2022
Erweiterte Suche

18.07.2022 | 11:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Betsson AB is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (306/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Betsson AB to
trading with effect from 2022-07-19. Last day of trading is set to 2025-06-11.
The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079810
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
