

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Prince, Inc. is recalling certain smoked baby clams in olive oil citing the presence of detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS Chemicals, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 3 oz. canned Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil with UPC - 0 73230 00853 5. The recall product is from China, and was distributed nationwide to natural food stores, grocery stores and online retailers.



The recall was initiated after the FDA testing found detectable levels of PFAS, which are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products.



PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in human bodies.



The agency noted that the exposure to certain types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects. These include increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, changes in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer, among others.



However, the company has not received any report of illnesses from the product to date.



Consumers are urged to return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund.



