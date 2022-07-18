- (PLX AI) - Bong Q2 revenue SEK 517 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 19 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 9 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.04
(PLX AI) - Bong Q2 revenue SEK 517 million.• Q2 EBIT SEK 19 million• Q2 net income SEK 9 million• Q2 EPS SEK 0.04
