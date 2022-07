As from July 19, 2022, the instruments attached issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. The last day of trading will be July 18, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079813