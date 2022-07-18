

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $0.79 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $2.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $0.79 Bln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $2.12 last year.



