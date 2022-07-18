DJ SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2022
SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2022
Press release 18 July 2022
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2022
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Interim Report January-June 2022 is now available for download on sbab.se/IR.
January-June 2022 (January-June 2021)
-- Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,037 million (1,038)
-- Net interest income totalled SEK 1,878 million (1,725)
-- Expenses amounted to SEK 641 million (616)
-- Net credit losses amounted to SEK 9 million (recoveries: 3).
-- The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 15.9% (15.8)
-- All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's
For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Jönsson, CEO +46 8 614 38 22 fredrik.jonsson@sbab.se
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: SCBC_Q22022_ENG
Language: English Company: SCBC Sweden EQS News ID: 1399793
SCBC / Half Year financial report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1399793 2022-07-18
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399793&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 18, 2022 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)