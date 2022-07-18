Anzeige
Montag, 18.07.2022
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
Dow Jones News
18.07.2022 | 12:31
SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2022 

Press release 18 July 2022

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2022

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Interim Report January-June 2022 is now available for download on sbab.se/IR.

January-June 2022 (January-June 2021)

-- Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,037 million (1,038)

-- Net interest income totalled SEK 1,878 million (1,725)

-- Expenses amounted to SEK 641 million (616)

-- Net credit losses amounted to SEK 9 million (recoveries: 3).

-- The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 15.9% (15.8)

-- All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Jönsson, CEO +46 8 614 38 22 fredrik.jonsson@sbab.se

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: SCBC_Q22022_ENG 

Language:   English 
Company:    SCBC 
        Sweden 
EQS News ID:  1399793

SCBC / Half Year financial report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1399793 2022-07-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2022 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
