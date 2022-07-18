Anzeige
18.07.2022 | 12:58
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Nicholas Allan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
106,000.00 pence per share50
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume

- Price


50 ordinary 75p shares

106,000.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
15 July 2022
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

© 2022 PR Newswire
