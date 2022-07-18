Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (OTCQB: TIIDF) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Justin Reguly or also known as "LZR Regs", a professional player of Lazarus Esports, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tiidal Gaming, has won the 2022 North American NHL Gaming World Championship ("NHL GWC").

Justin, who joined Lazarus Esports in February 2021, was awarded a cash prize of $26,000 after being crowned the North American champion in the NHL GWC on July 6, 2022. This year represents the third consecutive year that Justin has qualified for the NHL GWC - North America as a finalist, having finished in second place last year. Justin represented the New York Islanders in the NHL GWC as all finalists of the tournament had to choose a NHL club that they wish to represent.





Charlie Watson, Chief Gaming Officer of Tiidal Gaming (Left) and Justin Reguly, Professional NHL Esports Player for Lazarus Esports (Right) at the 2022 North American NHL GWC Final

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7367/131099_f55cef84d40dfb8e_002full.jpg

The tournament, which began in March 2022, saw 18,000 registrants competing for their share of a prize pool of up to US$100,000 with only eight contestants making it to the North American Club Final.1 The NHL GWC also saw Lazarus Esports' content creator and esports commentator Cam "NoSleeves" Halbert host and commentate the tournament's final matches in both Europe and North America. The finalists and commentators proceeded to attend the 1st round of this year's NHL Draft Day at the Bell Centre in Montreal the following day.

"We would like to congratulate "LZR Regs" for winning the North American Gaming World Championship," said Charlie Watson, Chief Gaming Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "Despite losing the first game in the Final, we were thrilled that Justin was able to rally and win the next two games in dominant fashion, to defeat his opponent and secure the title to be crowned the 2022 North American Gaming World Champion. It's an honour that Lazarus Esports played a pivotal role in the development and training of Justin over the last one and a half years. We are delighted to have achieved such success to date in the NHL ecosystem and are eager to continue building and offering a supportive home and competitive space for the NHL esports community and other respective sports titles."

Since joining Lazarus Esports, Justin has won a number of online '1v1' and '6v6' events across North America. He was also part of an influencer team within Lazarus Esports that worked with Chevrolet Canada in November 2021 for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, which included a first of its kind online esports event called the Chevrolet Canada Shootout Showdown presented by Lazarus in March 2022.

