Effnetplattformen Holding AB: Effnet and SONIC Labs collaborate to showcase potential of open RAN technology and solutions

Luleå, 2022-07-18 - Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G open RAN software and 5G protocol stack for terminals as well as Header Compression software, today announces that it is participating in the SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC), a joint program between Digital Catapult and Ofcom in UK.



In this 2-year program, funded by Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), UK, SONIC Labs will provide a platform for 5G open RAN solution providers to accelerate their development and testing, to collaborate on integration and interoperability and to accelerate commercialization of their products.

Effnet and other participants together with SONIC Labs, through this collaboration, will showcase the potential of open RAN technology and solutions to potential customers and end-users.

For further details, see the official SONIC Labs press release available at https://www.digicatapult.org.uk/news-and-insights/press-releases/post/digital-catapult-unveils-five-companies-to-explore-the-potential-of-open-ran-technology-on-its-sonic-labs-testbed/, or visit the Digital Catapult web site www.digicatapult.org.uk.

or visit: http://www.effnet.com/





About Effnet AB

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet's 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet's focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

