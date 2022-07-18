CMSPI RANKS ON SUNDAY TIMES 100, BRITAIN'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

Global retail payments advisory firm recognizes its talent as most important growth asset

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMSPI, leading global payments advisors, ranked on The Sunday Times 100, Britain's fastest growing private companies. The prestigious annual ranking reflects the firm's strong reputation amongst retailers and the payments industry.

"It's a real honor to make the list. At the core of our continued growth is a great team of people who are completely committed to delivering the best possible service for our clients," said Brendan Doyle, founder and chief executive officer at CMSPI. "Retail payments is dynamic, complex, and has lots of inefficiencies - as a group, we're passionate about creating positive change, and helping businesses grow."

Founded in Manchester, England in 2011, CMSPI expanded into the U.S. in 2015 where it has experienced 90.3% growth over the past three years. Beyond the company's global headquarters in Manchester and North American base in Atlanta, Ga., additional offices are open in San Diego, Cali, Singapore; Düsseldorf, Germany; and Sydney, Australia.

"We've established a talent strategy that has helped fuel our business with excellent people - for example, nearly 40% of our team, and many in leadership roles, have come through our 'Academy,'" said Beth Ward, chief people success officer at CMSPI. "A diverse set of talent and a people-first approach has enabled us to innovate quickly with the demands of retail payments."

About CMSPI

CMSPI is an independent data-powered global consultancy that advises clients on improving the productivity of payment arrangements by increasing revenue, reducing costs and minimizing fraud. For more information visit cmspi.com.

About The Sunday Times 100, Britain's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The league table takes on the baton from The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 series, which celebrated the country's leading entrepreneurs for 24 years. The 2022 league table is supported by Barclays Private Bank and DHL Express.

For more information, contact

Emily Snelling

Digital Marketing Manager

esnelling@cmspi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849893/CMSPI.jpg