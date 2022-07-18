Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Half-year report 2022



18.07.2022 / 14:00



Stock exchange release 18 July 2022 Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Half-year financial report January-June 2022 Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Half-year financial report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on the Internet at http://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/. Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release. This statutory half-year report covers the operations of the legal entity Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp, the listed parent company of the whole Nordea Group. The half-year report of Nordea Bank Abp comprises the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and gives the best overview of the Group. Summary of the first half of 2022: The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 65.2m

Net interest income totalled EUR 139.5m

Total operating income was EUR 157.0m

Total operating expenses were EUR 83.9m.

Net loan losses totalled EUR 7.9m.

Loans to the public amounted to EUR 31,690.8m.

Debt securities in issue totalled EUR 21,368.0m.

The size of the cover pool was EUR 24,029.4m and overcollateralization 16.2%. Summary key figures Jan-Jun

2022 Jan-Jun

2021 Change

% Full year

2021 Net interest income, EURm 139.5 128.9 8 262.6 Total operating income, EURm 157.0 135.8 16 276.2 Total operating expenses, EURm -83.9 -77.8 8 -147.9 Profit before loan losses, EURm 73.1 58.0 26 128.3 Net loan losses, EURm -7.9 -34.4 -77 -40.2 Operating profit, EURm 65.2 23.6 176 88.1 Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps 5.0 23.1 13.0 Return on equity, % 7.5 3.1 5.7 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 38.4 28.2 31.3 Total capital ratio, % 38.9 33.6 31.9 Number of employees (full time equivalents) 13 13 13 Helsinki, 18 July 2022

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors Additional information: Jussi Pajala, Chief Executive Officer + 358 40 545 3859

Heikki Jousi, Chief Financial Offic + 358 40 516 2971 Link: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Half-year financial report January-June 2022

