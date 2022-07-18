Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Stock exchange release 18 July 2022
Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Half-year financial report January-June 2022
Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Half-year financial report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on the Internet at http://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/. Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release.
This statutory half-year report covers the operations of the legal entity Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp, the listed parent company of the whole Nordea Group. The half-year report of Nordea Bank Abp comprises the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and gives the best overview of the Group.
Summary of the first half of 2022:
Helsinki, 18 July 2022
Additional information:
Jussi Pajala, Chief Executive Officer + 358 40 545 3859
Link: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Half-year financial report January-June 2022
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
|Satamaradankatu 5
|FI-00020 Helsinki
|Finland
|ISIN:
|CH0123385772, XS1112680969, XS0770378379
|Valor:
|A1GPVS, A1ZP1P, A1G3JL
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1400113
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1400113 18.07.2022