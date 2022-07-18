Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to directors' resolutions, the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding share capital (the "Common Shares") on the basis of every ten (10) old Common Shares into one (1) new Common Share (the "Share Consolidation"), effective July 22, 2022 (the "Record Date").

As a result of the Share Consolidation, the issued and outstanding Common Shares will be reduced to approximately 3,434,097. Any fractional Common Shares remaining after giving effect to the Share Consolidation will be cancelled. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon the Share Consolidation.

New ISIN: CA34346Q2036

New CUSIP: 34346Q203

The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange when markets open on July 21, 2022.

Shareholders of record as at the Record Date will receive a letter of transmittal providing instructions for the exchange of their Common Shares as soon as practicable following the Record Date.

The Company believes that the Consolidation will make the Company more attractive to financing opportunities, and will allow for the restructuring and settlement of certain existing liabilities. Completion of the Consolidation remains subject to completion of appropriate regulatory filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a western Canadian gold explorer targeting easy access early-stage gold projects in renowned mining districts. Please see the company slide deck for more information.

