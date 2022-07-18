Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Files a Provisional Patent on the use of ZenGUARD as an Anti-Inflammatory Agent

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, has filed a provisional patent on the use of ZenGUARD as an anti-inflammatory agent for dermatological conditions.



"We continue to work diligently to secure patents for our various intellectual property," said Greg Fenton, CEO for Zentek. "This is another demonstration of how we are further commercializing our unique ZenGUARD technology, which is already well-researched, developed, and authorized by Health Canada for use as an antimicrobial agent on surgical masks and other PPE."

ZenGUARD, as a dermatological product, is currently being researched for treatment of various skin conditions, including both infectious and inflammatory conditions like acne, psoriasis, eczema, sunburn, poison ivy, warts, seborrheic dermatitis and toenail fungal infections. As reported March 10th, 2022, Zentek is conducting pre-clinical research with Vimta Labs to collect data that is required for the submission of an Investigational New Drug to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a requirement for the administration of new drugs in humans.



About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZenGUARD, a patent-pending coating shown to have over 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global exclusive commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.



