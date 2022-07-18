Onyx Aero Terminal demonstrations available at Farnborough Airshow

The Onyx Aero Terminal (Onyx Aero) is based on SatixFy's Electronically Steered Multibeam Antenna Array (ESMA) technology, which utilizes in-house development of a first of its kind digital beamforming ASIC and is made to provide efficient in-flight connectivity (IFC) to aircraft passengers

SatixFy, a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets that previously announced plans to go public through a business combination with Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EDNC), today introduced its advanced compact aero terminal Onyx Aero. The terminal uses the company's latest multi-beam ESMA and SDR technology to connect to both LEO and GEO Ku-band satellite constellations simultaneously to provide in-flight connectivity at high data rate speeds. The terminal's slick design demonstrates low weight, low drag, and low footprint, which enables cost-effective operation and quick installation on commercial aircraft as well as on large business/corporate jets.

At any given time, Onyx Aero simultaneously communicates with multiple GEO/MEO/LEO satellites, providing passengers with highly reliable broadband IFC.

The innovative Onyx Aero all-in-one terminal consists of a patented air-breathing radome cooling system, is fully electronic and has no moving parts, providing simple installation, high reliability operation throughout flight altitude, and low maintenance. The Onyx Aero integrates SatixFy's next generation Sx3099 SDR modem baseband ASIC for a comprehensive terminal solution. The terminal consists of a tailor-made Ku-band Radome to ensure minimal RF degradation throughout its wide range of operation.

Based on a similar platform, SatixFy has also made available a COTM antenna for defense customers, that is designed to be installed on any ground-moving vehicle. This COTM antenna can also be operated using GEO\LEO\MEO satellites.

Simona Gat, SatixFy's President and UK CEO said: "The Onyx terminal provides a great opportunity to improve in-flight experience as it is known today, and provides the level of connectivity that the entire aviation industry is looking for based on SatixFy's in-house unique capabilities."

Onyx Aero is scheduled for test flights on wide-body and narrow-body aircraft in the second half of 2022, to be followed by full certification processes, which are anticipated in early 2023, and EIS during the second quarter of 2023. Onyx Aero will be demonstrated this week at the Farnborough Airshow at SatixFy's booth #1018, hall 1, as well as at an outdoor demonstration near the exhibit hall.

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems, including satellite payloads, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy's products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy's innovative ASICs and RFICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy's advanced VSATs and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using LEO, MEO and GEO satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, communications-on-the-move applications, satellite-enabled Internet-of-Things, machine-to-machine devices, and consumer user terminals.

Founded in 2012, SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the US, UK and Bulgaria. For more information, please refer to www.SatixFy.com.

About Endurance Acquisition Corp.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. ("Endurance") is a special purpose acquisition company formed by an affiliate of Antarctica Capital, an international private equity firm, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Endurance was founded on April 23, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Important Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

The proposed business combination will be submitted to shareholders of Endurance for their consideration. SatixFy intends to file a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC which will include preliminary and definitive proxy statements to be distributed to Endurance's shareholders in connection with Endurance's solicitation for proxies for the vote by Endurance's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to SatixFy's and Endurance's shareholders in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement has been filed and declared effective, Endurance will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. Endurance's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, once available, the preliminary proxy statement prospectus and any amendments thereto and, once available, the definitive proxy statement prospectus, in connection with Endurance's solicitation of proxies for its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination, because these documents will contain important information about Endurance, SatixFy and the proposed business combination. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary or definitive proxy statement, once available, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination and other documents filed with the SEC by Endurance, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Endurance Acquisition Corp., 630 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10111.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION PURSUANT TO WHICH ANY SECURITIES ARE TO BE OFFERED OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of SatixFy's and Endurance's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of SatixFy and Endurance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that SatixFy and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SatixFy's products or technologies, including the compact electronically steered multi-beam array designed for mobility services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the ability for SatixFy or its collaborators to obtain the necessary approvals and certifications for SatixFy's products and technologies; the ability for SatixFy or its collaborators to achieve milestones under the ESA Sunrise Partnership Project; potential design flaws or performance issues in SatixFy's products and technologies that may not be discovered or discoverable during product trials and demonstrations; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed business combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against SatixFy or Endurance, the combined company or others following the announcement of the proposed business combination; the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of SatixFy or Endurance or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the proposed business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the proposed business combination; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed business combination; the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of SatixFy as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees and the execution of the CEO transition plan; costs related to the proposed business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; SatixFy's estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to shareholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; any downturn or volatility in economic conditions; the effects of COVID-19 or other epidemics; changes in the competitive environment affecting SatixFy or its customers, including SatixFy's inability to introduce new products or technologies; the impact of pricing pressure and erosion; supply chain risks; risks to SatixFy's ability to protect its intellectual property and avoid infringement by others, or claims of infringement against SatixFy; the possibility that SatixFy or Endurance may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; SatixFy's estimates of its financial performance; risks related to the fact that SatixFy is incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; and those factors discussed in Endurance's final prospectus dated September 14, 2021 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Endurance filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither SatixFy nor Endurance presently know or that SatixFy and Endurance currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect SatixFy's and Endurance's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. SatixFy and Endurance anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause SatixFy's and Endurance's assessments to change. However, while SatixFy and Endurance may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, SatixFy and Endurance specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing SatixFy's and Endurance's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Participants in Solicitation

Endurance, SatixFy and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from Endurance's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Endurance's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in Endurance's proxy statement prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. You can find more information about Endurance's directors and executive officers in Endurance's final prospectus dated September 14, 2021 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the proxy statement prospectus when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above

