The stadium of German football club SC Freiburg hosts a 2.4 MW rooftop solar array relying on heterojunction modules provided by Swiss manufacturer Meyer Burger.From pv magazine Germany German football club SC Freiburg has announced that German system integrator Badenova has completed construction on a 2.4 MW rooftop solar array on the roof of its Europa-Park stadium. The solar facility is the world's second-largest photovoltaic system on a football stadium after the 2.5 MW array deployed on the roof cover of the National Stadium Mane Garrincha in Brasilia, Brazil. The rooftop PV system in Freiburg ...

