Montag, 18.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
WKN: A1W5UR ISIN: US2267181046 
18.07.22
08:03 Uhr
22,000 Euro
+0,800
+3,77 %
18.07.2022
Bitt Inc: Bitt Enhances Global Digital Currency Expertise with the Appointment of Criteo CBDC Founding Team of Jim Shinn and Erik Bethel

SALT LAKE CITY, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitt, the world's leading central bank digital currency (CBDC) and stablecoin platform provider, has added the award-winning CBDC team from Criteo, another of the major players in the industry. The founders of Criteo's CBDC business are bringing strategic expertise and deep relationships to Bitt's global development and expansion efforts.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.