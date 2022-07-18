FinancialBuzz.com: Leading Corporations Reap the Benefits of Expanding Cloud Capabilities

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud computing is a highly complex segment. Microsoft describes it as the delivery of computing services-including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence - over the Internet. Ideally, this leads to faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. Over the last decade, the increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, the rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and the growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are just a few of the factors driving the growth of the emerging trends in cloud computing. And, according to data provided by MarketsandMarkets research, the global cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 445.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 947.3 Billion by 2026, while at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period. uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE).

The cloud computing market is also expected to be impacted by the emergence of 5G technology. Ideally, a blend of 5G and cloud computing technologies will enhance the capability and functionality of a number of industries, especially for cloud businesses themselves. According to a report by Forbes, "As 5G infrastructure gets deployed and cloud computing resources are extended to the edge of the network, cloud infrastructure and communications networks are becoming increasingly integrated and merged, a trend that is likely to continue with the expansion of 5G deployments. 5G means more data - the fuel for cloud applications around the world. Cloud providers and service providers all want to extend infrastructure and services to capture, transport, and process this data."

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) announced earlier this month breaking news that it, "has formed a strategic partnership with Tuya Inc. ("Tuya") (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, to initiate comprehensive technological cooperation in the field of Internet of Things ("IoT"). UCLOUDLINK and Tuya will leverage their respective technological advantages and make joint efforts into research and development in the IoT industry of cloud era.

'We are excited to extend our partnership in the IoT industry by cooperating with Tuya. Empowered by UCLOUDLINK's expertise in data connectivity services, Tuya's smart products will benefit from UCLOUDLINK's cloud SIM technology and hyper-connectivity solution to access reliable, better, and high-quality internet data connectivity services, helping users expedite the process of digital transformation and enabling them to enjoy the benefits provided by the enhanced IoT solutions,' said Chaohui Chen, Director and CEO of UCLOUDLINK.

Mr. Chen continued, 'The partnership will not only produce win-win outcomes but also go a long way in driving the innovation of IoT industry in the cloud era as a whole. UCLOUDLINK specializes in developing innovative IoT solutions empowering single entry point to access all available networks while reducing overall data connectivity services costs, and our solutions are widely applied in a variety of commercial scenarios including industry Wi-Fi router, IP Camera, Power, emergency services and Autopilot, etc.'

UCLOUDLINK continues to facilitate the acceleration of the cloud era of IoT through its PaaS and SaaS platform based on cloud SIM technology and hyper-connectivity solution. The possible surge in demand for IoT cloud services will create significant business growth opportunities for UCLOUDLINK. As the pioneer technology solution provider in the data connectivity sector, UCLOUDLINK will keep collaborating with more business partners worldwide to accelerate the development of IoT industry in the cloud era."

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) announced on June 21st, the launch of the 5G Innov Lab platform as part of the France Recovery plan. The Nokia-led platform has the objective of testing and integrating 5G industrial uses, using an open and transversal approach; and brings together various entities, including Airbus Secure Land Communications, Augmented Acoustics, Digital Immersion, IMT, SNEF Lab, Nokia Bell Labs, and Paris-Saclay Hardware Accelerator. Pierre-Gaël Chantereau, President of Nokia in France, said: "5G will play a critical role in the transformation of the industry and verticals and this Nokia-led platform will enable the development in France of new use cases, with the support of all partners. France has many assets, supported by both historical and new players, and the cooperation of these actors is essential to accelerate developments and guarantee our competitiveness at the European and global levels."

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) announced in a blog post on June 7th, participation in the Department of Defense Demonstration of 5g-enabled Smart Warehouse Solutions at Naval Base Coronado. The demonstrations occurred at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego where the smart warehouse concept is being explored by DoD. AT&T's private 5G network at the base delivered data throughput speeds of 3.9 gigabits per second with less than 10 milliseconds of latency when powering the demonstrations. Lance Spencer, Client Executive Vice President - Defense, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet said, "The AT&T 5G-powered solution we've delivered at Naval Base Coronado is a first of its kind, high-performance, highly secure, and scalable private network solution. We expect it will serve as the foundation for improved efficiency, timeliness, accuracy, security, and safety of Naval warehouse operations."

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) announced last month a new cloud-to-edge suite of next-generation XGS-PON solutions built to facilitate the rapid global growth in FTTP deployments. Around the world, service providers are facing ever increasing competitive pressure to deploy new fiber networks or upgrade existing ones in response to exponential consumer demand as well as new opportunities in government and private sector infrastructure funding. To address this challenge, CommScope is introducing a new cloud-to-edge XGS-PON solution built with industry standards, supporting a 10G future. The suite achieves this through three primary attributes: a flexible architecture; open, interoperable components; and dynamic, cloud-based operation. The cloud-to-edge solution allows service providers in both greenfield FTTH and fiber-deeper scenarios to bridge multiple network topologies and take advantage of SDN efficiencies to prepare their networks for the future, regardless of what the future will require.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced June 14th, that Iliane, a French cloud services and hosting service provider, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to accelerate the deployment of their cloud offerings for regional accounts. The HPE GreenLake platform meets Iliane's requirements for flexibility, security, manageability and fast delivery of resources and allows Iliane to administer their IT and cloud offerings with extreme flexibility. "We provide reliable, high performing and long-lasting solutions to our customers, so we need an innovative storage solution that will scale up with the increasing demand of the market today," said Eddy LE NENES, General Manager, Iliane. "The HPE GreenLake platform provides budget predictability and control over our expenses without compromising on the scalability, flexibility, or level of support we require to meet our customers' needs."

